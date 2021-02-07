Actor and writer Dan Levy joked about the success of his comedy Schitt's Creek while he was hosting this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

"The last 12 months have quite literally changed my life in so many ways, both good and not so good," Levy told the audience in his opening monologue.

"Some good: people finally started watching our show Schitt's Creek. We were fortunate enough to win nine Emmys this year. Unbelievable. Beyond a dream come true," Levy continued.

"The not so good: those Emmys were quite literally thrown at us by a stranger in a HAZMAT suit. The good: I have been getting stopped on the street by all different kinds of people, which is new and fun and different. The not so good: those people are mainly screaming, 'Ew!' at me, which was a line I wrote for the show that will now haunt me for the rest of my life."

Levy also appeared in a sketch about friends (Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner,) who gather for a Super Bowl party and boast about how careful they have been playing it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting in a living room, they take off their face masks and reveal they have been traveling, wrestling, shopping, eating in restaurants, having unsafe sex with strangers and carrying a vaccine around in a vial instead of actually taking it.

The segment ended with the pals eating chili out of a communal pot with their hands and realizing they can't smell or taste it. Loss of taste and smell can be symptoms of the coronavirus.

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon then showed up as Dr. Anthony Fauci and said: "What you just saw was the wrong way to Super Bowl. That's why I partnered with Cheetos and Durex condoms to remind you to Super Bowl responsibly -- at home, in a mask, lights off, no friends."