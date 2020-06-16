A store in England that opened for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown had to immediately close because of a snake inside.
The Sports Direct store in Newton Abbot, Devon, England, opened its doors to the public Monday for the first time since closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic months ago, but it soon closed for another several hours when the snake was spotted.
Witnesses said a local veterinarian was summoned to the scene and was able to capture the Honduran milk snake.
