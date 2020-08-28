The Smashing Pumpkins released a music video for their latest track, "Cyr" on Friday

Frontman Billy Corgan and the rest of the band appear in the black and white video, which was directed, edited and colored by Linda Strawberry.

A blonde dancer also appears who dances and twists her body in unique ways.

"Fragments from the mind/ Shadows hold the mist/ Fractured as this wish/ Shattered I resign/ We're on the verge, we're on the verge," Corgan sings.

The Smashing Pumpkins also released on Thursday a new track titled "The Colour of Love." The band has announced that details on a new album will be revealed at a later time.

"Cyr" and "The Colour of Love" are available on YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud and Deezer.

The Smashing Pumpkins last released Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 in 2018.