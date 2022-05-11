Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October
UPI News Service, 05/11/2022
Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
The alternative rock band will perform on a new North American tour, Spirits on Fire, in the fall.
Jane's Addiction will join the tour as a special guest.
Spirits on Fire will kick off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas, and come to a close Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Smashing Pumpkins released its 11th studio album, Cyr, in November 2020. The album features the singles "Cyr"/"The Colour of Love," "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict"/"Wrath," "Anno Satana"/"Birch Grove" and other songs.
Jane's Addiction's most recent album, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011.
Here's the full list of dates for the Spirits on Fire tour:
Oct. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 5 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun
Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center
Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron
Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.