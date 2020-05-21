A musical based on former NBC series Smash is being developed for Broadway.

The stage version, titled Smash, A New Musical, will stick to the general plot of the series which followed the creation of a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe , titled Bombshell.

The show's creative team is returning for the Broadway adaptation including producers Steven Spielberg, Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote a number of songs for the show, will provide the musical's score. Smash track "Let Me Be Your Star" will be performed onstage.

Bob Marin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher) are penning the book. Smash choreographer Joshua Bergasse is also returning.

Smash, A New Musical will feature characters from the show such as Julia Houston, Tom Levitt, Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn.

Smash premiered in 2012 and ran for two seasons. Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport and Savannah Wise starred.

"I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway," Spielberg said in a statement.

"Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I'm beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over ten years ago," he continued.