'Smash' musical, based on NBC series, coming to Broadway
UPI News Service, 05/21/2020
A musical based on former NBC series Smash is being developed for Broadway.
The stage version, titled Smash, A New Musical, will stick to the general plot of the series which followed the creation of a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe, titled Bombshell.
"I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway," Spielberg said in a statement.
"Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I'm beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over ten years ago," he continued.
