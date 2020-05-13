The stream is produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt. The event will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping performers in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Smash and Bombshell in Concert were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances," Greenblatt said in a statement.
Klausner confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.
"Save the date! Me and Renee and the cast of SMASH. (David S Pumpkins voice) Any questions???" she wrote.
Smash was created by Theresa Rebeck and had a two-season run on NBC from 2012 to 2013. The series followed a New York theater group as they developed the production Bombshell, a musical about Marilyn Monroe.
