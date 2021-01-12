Former Smallville star Tom Welling is going to be a dad of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Jessica Welling.

Welling confirmed the news while speaking to his former Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum during Tuesday's episode of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

During the podcast, Rosenbaum congratulated Welling on having "another kid on the way." Welling played coy at first but Rosenbaum said he heard the news from Welling's wife.

Welling and Jessica Welling married in November 2019 and already have a 2-year-old son, Thomson Wylde.

"He's a good, cute, funny kid," Welling said of his son. "He makes me laugh all the time."

Welling played Clark Kent, aka Superman, on Smallville, which had a 10-season run on The WB/The CW from 2002 to 2011. He reprised Kent in the TV event Crisis on Infinite Earths, which united Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batman, in 2020.

Superman & Lois, the first Superman television series since Smallville, will premiere Feb. 23 on The CW. The series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Kent and Lois Lane.