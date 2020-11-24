County music artist Hal Ketchum has died of complications from dementia, his wife, Andrea, announced in a Facebook post. He was 67.

Ketchum, known for songs including "Small Town Saturday Night" and "Past the Point of Rescue," died Monday night at his home, Andrea Ketchum wrote in a post on the artist's Facebook page.

"With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia," Andrea Ketchum wrote. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Ketchum's wife announced in April 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia and would be retiring from performing.

Ketchum, born in Greenwich, N.Y., was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in January 1994.

The Grand Ole Opry memorialized Ketchum in a tweet Tuesday that included a quote from the performer: "There is an indescribable place on that stage where it feels like you are a part of history, a very fine history, and I really like that a lot. I felt the magic of the Opry the first time, and, so, I came to it in amazement."

Fellow Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys expressed grief over Ketchum's death on Twitter.

"The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened over the loss of Hal Ketchum ... a great voice and a great guy. 2020 has been hard, so many country music artists and songwriters have gone home this year ... Rest Easy Hal," the quartet tweeted.

Other country stars including LeAnn Rimes Cibrian also paid tribute to the late guitarist on social media.

"So sad to hear that Hal Ketchum has gone to live amongst the angels. We will miss you down here, Hal! He was such a talent and a dear soul," Rimes Cibrian tweeted.