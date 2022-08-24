Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Slumberland.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy adventure film Wednesday featuring Jason Momoa

Slumberland is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. The film follows a young girl (Marlow Barkley) who works with an eccentric outlaw in the hopes of seeing her late father again.

The preview shows Flip (Momoa) introduce Nema (Marlow Barkley) to the "world of dreams."

Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler and Chris O'Dowd also star.

Slumberland is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman and directed by Francis Lawrence

The film premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

Momoa is known for playing Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the DC Extended Universe. The actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he played a game with host James Corden and guests Meghan Trainor and Kristen Bell.