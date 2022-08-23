Other presenters include Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer, Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider, Cat Deeley, Simone Missick and Randy Rainbow.
The Creative Arts Emmys will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX. The show will also be available to stream Sept. 11-27 on Hulu.
The Television Academy will also present the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The HBO series Succession leads the nominees with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each.
