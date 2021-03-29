Sky Rojo will return to Netflix in July.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 23, and a teaser for Season 2 of the Spanish crime drama Monday.

"They broke the wheel, but the chase continues," Netflix said.

Sky Rojo is written, created and executive produced by ilex Pina and Esther Martaez Lobato. Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito and Yany Prado star as Coral, Wendy and Gina, three prostitutes who flee from their pimp and his henchmen.

Season 2 will follow Coral (Sanchez), Wendy (Esposito) and Gina (Prado) as they continue their flight for freedom.

"The danger promises to ramp up as increasingly difficult obstacles pop in the girls' path, but the trio soldiers on in the face of adversities which threaten their loyalties to one another," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will consist of eight 25-minute episodes. The series co-stars Asier Etxeandia, Miguel ingel Silvestre and Enric Auquer.

Pina is also known for creating the Netflix series Money Heist.