Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new show Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the series Friday featuring Jude Law

Skeleton Crew is a new series set in the era of the New Republic in the Star Wars universe. The show is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who previously collaborated on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character who joins four young people -- Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) -- on an adventure through the galaxy.

Watts and Ford recently told StarWars.com that Skeleton Crew is inspired by The Goonies, Monkey Island, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the Indiana Jones franchise.

"It's the story of kids who happen to live on what they think of as a boring planet -- it seems like the suburbs and nothing ever happens," Ford said. "And one day they find an old spaceship and it blasts them off, out into the galaxy."

"They realize once they're out there that no one's ever heard of their home planet," he added. "Unfortunately, along the way they attract the attention of a bunch of pirates and other space criminals."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 3 on Disney+.