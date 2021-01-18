Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight announced Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the British gangster drama's last.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in a statement on the BBC/Netflix series' website that filming has begun on the final episodes.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight said in a statement. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

The Peaky Blinders Twitter feed featured a photo of star Cillian Murphy wearing a face mask as he gets his hair cut into his character Tommy Shelby's signature, close-cropped style.

The series, which takes place in early 20th century Britain, co-stars Helen McCrory, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Anderson and Sam Claflin.