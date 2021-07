Netflix has announced the sixth and final season of its supernatural drama, Lucifer, is set to premiere on Sept. 10.

The show stars Tom Ellis Kevin Alejandro , D.B. Woodside, Tom Welling and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

The series initially aired for three seasons on Fox and was picked up at Netflix after its cancellation.

Based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman, the series follows the titular devil, who leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.