Sister Wives star Maddie Brown says her daughter is "recovering beautifully" after having an amputation.

The 24-year-old television personality gave an update Monday on Instagram after Evangalynn, aka Evie, her 1-year-old daughter with her husband, Caleb Brush, underwent an amputation surgery.

Brown shared a photo of herself holding Evie, whose left foot and right hand were bandaged.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday. Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation," Brown captioned the post.

"Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand," she added. "She is home and is recovering beautifully."

Evie was diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FACTO) syndrome at birth. She was born missing a thumb and toe and a fibula in one leg, in addition to having a bowed tibia and two fingers fused together.

Brown told People in October that her daughter's condition will give her "limitations, but not huge hindrances."

"It's abnormal, and it catches people off guard, but I want her to grow up and feel proud about who she is," Brown said. "So little is known about this, so I hope to bring awareness."

Brown and Brush married in June 2016 and also have a 3-year-old son, Axel James. Brown celebrated Evie's first birthday last week.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my little spitfire ray of sunshine! It's crazy how quickly this year flew by," she wrote on Instagram.

Brown is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. Sister Wives is a TLC reality series that follows the Browns, a polygamist family.