'Sister Wives' son Robert Garrison Brown dead from apparent suicide

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/06/2024



stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's son Robert Garrison Brown apparently committed suicide at age 25.



ADVERTISEMENT "It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Flagstaff Police Department said in a statement



"On [March 5], 2024, Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. Upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as 'Gabe' [brother Gabriel Brown], and discovered Mr. Brown deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."



The statement continued, "At this time, there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. There is no further information available at this time."



Janelle, 54, gave birth to Garrison, her third son and fourth child with Kody, in October 1998. Garrison had enlisted in the National Guard at age 17.



Shortly after Garrison's death made headlines, Garrison's parents took to Instagram to confirm his passing.



"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote via Instagram on March 5.



"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."



Kody, 55, uploaded the same statement via his own Instagram account. star Meri Brown also wrote a similar statement on social media.



viewers have been following the Brown family since the show premiered in 2010 on TLC.



Garrison's parents spiritually wed in 1993, but Janelle left Kody in December 2022, according to In Touch.



"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the magazine at the time, adding that the mother of six simply "outgrew" the Brown patriarchy.



While Janelle is reportedly very close to all of her children, Kody's relationship with his two eldest sons has been strained ever since he implemented strict rules amid COVID-19 and demanded that the boys repair their relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

"I do hope that eventually time heals," Janelle told E! News in November 2023. "I'm hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he's estranged from now."



In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, Janelle and Kody also share four other kids: Savanah, 18, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Logan, 29.



"I have worried about my boys' mental health," Janelle reportedly admitted during an October 2023 episode of , which filmed in 2022.



"Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he's also the kid who doesn't say anything. And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he's not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be."



Kody later confessed there were "very difficult issues" he had to deal with in his family.



"I don't know what happened. All that's left now is moving forward," Kody reportedly said.



"Moving forward and hopefully healing these relationships. It is really a story now, moving forward. This is a story about forgiveness. Forgiveness and finding hope and joy after relationships have been severed from the way that's the norm."

