SiriusXM will launch a new collection of music channels dedicated to Prince, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and other artists on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The satellite and online radio company announced plans Wednesday for nine channels featuring curated music from Prince, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, David Bowie , the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait and Guns N' Roses.

The channels will feature career-spanning songs, greatest hits and exclusive content, including rare tracks and personal insights. SiriusXM is offering free access to its full lineup of content to listeners in North America through May 31 on its app.

"It's like catching lightning in a bottle for SiriusXM to be able to offer authorized channels from these iconic artists, not only to our subscribers, but at a time when our app is free to everyone," SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein said in a press release. "These channels, combined with out already incredible set of artist-dedicated channels, makes SiriusXm the ultimate audio destination to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and at a time when people can use some great music."

SiriusXM said the Prince Channel will feature music from the late singer's catalog, including early recordings and greatest hits. The company will also release a never-before-heard demo of a conceptual radio show that Prince created for a Sirius Satellite Radio channel in 2005.

Rolling Stones Radio, which originally debuted in 2008, has been updated and expanded to reflect the band's nearly six-decade career. The channel also features thoughts and memories from Mick Jagger Keith Richards , Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

Led Zeppelin Radio will feature every song from the band's catalog, along with early rough mixes, alternate versions, remasters and momentous live performances. It will also feature sounds and insights from Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.