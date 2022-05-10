Peacock released the trailer for its true crime docu-series Sins of the Amish on Tuesday. The two part series premieres May 24.

Sins of the Amish follows Amish women who are pursuing justice against men in the community who raped them. One survivor alleges her biological father raped her when she was five.

"The odds of an Amish woman getting raped by a guy within their own community, it's 1 out of every 6, on a good day," one survivor says.

Another survivor discusses the Amish community bussing in people to support her attacker. One young woman calls her attacker a pedophile.

"Amish communities view going to the police as a greater sin than the rape itself," another survivor says.

Sins of the Amish explores the Amish and Mennonite communities and the roles of women in them. While many see the Amish as a peaceful community, as portrayed in films like Witness, the docu-series delves into abuse and mind-control that keeps women subservient to men.