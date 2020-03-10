Singled Out host Keke Palmer is sharing her dating deal breaker with fans.

The 26-year-old actress and television personality discussed Singled Out, a Quibi reboot of the MTV dating game show, during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Palmer said she thinks she would make a great contestant on Singled Out, which features a group of 50 singles competing for a date with one main person.

"Oh, honey, yes," Palmer said. "I totally would love actually to be on a show like that. I mean, I don't wanna be on a show like that, but I could see it, my personality."

Palmer said one of her relationship deal breakers is when her partner doesn't have their own activities and interests.

"You got to have something going on," she said. "Because I have stuff going on. So I can't be doing all my stuff and then call you, and you just sitting there waiting for me. That's too much."

Palmer agreed with Late Night host Seth Meyers that she wouldn't want a partner constantly texting her to just check in.

"I mean, he can text me, but it needs to be, like, you know, he has to have something -- He has to have something to do, because, otherwise, it's just, like, co-dependent," Palmer said.

"And he's gonna start asking me for money, 'cause he knows I got it," she added with a laugh.

Palmer made headlines in October after Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson asked her on a date during an interview on her talk show, Strahan, Sara and Keke. Palmer said she felt "ambushed" by the request.

Palmer and Joel Kim Booster will host the Singled Out reboot for Quibi. Palmer said in December that she is "thrilled" to be part of the series.

"To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store!" she said.

Singled Out will premiere April 6 on the Quibi launch day.