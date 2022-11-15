Netflix is giving a glimpse of Singles Inferno 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 2 of the South Korean reality dating show Monday.

Singles Inferno follows a group of singles stranded on a deserted island, known as "Hell Island." Contestants who partner up with someone are allowed to move to "Heaven Island" for the night, where they receive food and accommodations.

The trailer teases new romances and drama.

"One decision can be the difference between paradise and inferno," the tagline reads.

Hong Jin-kyung , Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun and Hanhae will return as hosts and commentators.

Singles Inferno 2 will premiere Dec. 13 on Netflix.