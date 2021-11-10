Michael Urie wants to avoid his family's judgement about being single in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix holiday movie, Single All the Way.

Urie portrays Peter who convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays with his family in the clip released on Wednesday.

Peter has Nick pretend to be his boyfriend but his plan is ruined after his mother Carole (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with an attractive trainer.

Peter's blind date goes well but it quickly becomes obvious to everyone in the family that he belongs with Nick.

Single All the Way, from director Michael Mayer, is coming to Netflix on Dec. 2. Chad Hodge penned the script.