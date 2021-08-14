Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has died at the age of 68, her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, announced.

"It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing," her representatives said in a statement to The New York Times Friday.

The Texas artist's songs were categorized as folk, country, and pop. She racked up four Grammy Award nominations during a career that began with the 1978 release of her debut album, There's a Light Beyond These Woods.

Her only Grammy win was in 1993 for Best Contemporary Folk Album for Other Voices/Other Rooms.

She was known for writing and/or performing songs like "From a Distance," "Love at the Five and Dime," "Tecumseh Valley" and "Once in a Very Blue Moon."

Her final album, Intersection, was released in 2012.

Country music scion Rosanne Cash remembered Griffith on Twitter Friday.

"Sometime in the 90's, Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter & I did a songwriter-in-the-round show at the Bottom Line in NYC. Nanci played 'Trouble in the Fields'. It was--is--stunning," Cash wrote.