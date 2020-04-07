John Prine, the Grammy Award-winning introspective singer-songwriter of "Same Stone" and other folk and country classics, died at the age of 73 on Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus, his family said.
Prine died while receiving care for COVID-19 at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone.
He was hospitalized on March 26 and was intubated days later in critical condition, his family said in a statement published on Prine's official Facebook page. Then on Friday, his family said he was suffering from pneumonia and other "peripheral issues" that were being treated with antibiotics and other medications.
"He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him," the Prine family said.
Fiona Prine, John's wife, announced on her Instagram page mid-March that she had tested positive for the virus while her husband's test had come back as "indeterminate," explaining there was a chance that he didn't have the virus.
"We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family," she said. "It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."
His coronavirus diagnosis follows decades of medical challenges for the singer. In 1997, Prine was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma cancer in his neck that was removed in January 1998. Then in 2013, he underwent surgery for lung cancer.
