Michelle Branch has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, months after suffering a miscarriage in December.

"You know you're pregnant when...Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream," Branch said on Instagram Sunday alongside photos of herself making scones.

"Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" she continued.

Branch, 38, shares 2-year-old son Rhys with her husband Patrick Carney, 41, of The Black Keys. She is also the mother to 16-year-old daughter Owen who she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Branch also announced her miscarriage on Instagram late last year.

Branch and Carney married in April 2019. Branch last released the album Hopeless Romantic in 2017.