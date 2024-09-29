Country music icon and actor Kris Kristofferson has died Saturday at his home in Maui, Hawaii. He was 88.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson , passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home," a statement from Kristofferson's wife, Lisa; his eight children Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake; and his seven grandchildren said Sunday.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

No cause was given for Kristofferson's death.

He was best known for his hit songs "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," "Help Me Make It Through the Night," "For the Good Times" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum paid tribute to the beloved Grammy winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

"Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy," the organization said in a statement.

Kristofferson appeared in numerous movies in the 1970s and '80s, including Blume in Love, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, A Star is Born, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Convoy, Heaven's Gate, Lone Star and Blade.