"Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star (Bono) ... to join them," an official description reads.
Sing 2 is a sequel to Sing, which opened in 2016. The new film is also written and directed by Garth Jennings and opens in theaters Dec. 22.
