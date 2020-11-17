Comedian Sinbad has suffered from a stroke, his family has confirmed.

"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad , our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family said in a statement Monday to Variety.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you," the statement continued.

Sinbad, 64, is known for his stand-up comedy and starring in tv shows A Different World, The Sinbad Show and mostly recently Fox's Rel, which ran for one season.