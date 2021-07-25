The Season 33 premiere of Fox's animated comedy, The SImpsons, will be a musical episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive producer Matt Selman announced the news during a virtual Comic-Con panel Saturday.

"Almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs," Selman said.

The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell will also provide the singing voice for raspy-voiced matriarch Marge, who is usually played by Julie Kavner.

"We all love Marge's voice," Selman said, "but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say."

The episode -- titled "The Star of the Backstage" -- is set to air on Sept. 26.

Later in the season, viewers can expect to see an expanded Halloween episode called "Treehouse of Horror XXXII."

The show already has been renewed for a 34th season.