The Season 33 premiere of Fox's animated comedy, The SImpsons, will be a musical episode.Executive producer Matt Selman announced the news during a virtual Comic-Con panel Saturday."Almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs," Selman said.The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell will also provide the singing voice for raspy-voiced matriarch Marge, who is usually played by Julie Kavner."We all love Marge's voice," Selman said, "but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say."The episode -- titled "The Star of the Backstage" -- is set to air on Sept. 26.Later in the season, viewers can expect to see an expanded Halloween episode called "Treehouse of Horror XXXII."The show already has been renewed for a 34th season.