The Simpsons will be crossing over with Marvel in a new, Disney+ animated short titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki who is banished from Asgard once again in the short, which will be released on July 7.

The God of Mischief will be going up against Springfield's mightiest heroes and will team up with Bart Simpson. The short will pay tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney has released a promotional poster for The Good, The Bart, and The Loki that's mimics the poster for Avengers: Endgame.

Lisa Simpson appears as Thor with Ralph Wiggum as The Hulk, Milhouse Van Houten as Hawkeye, Barney Gumble as Iron Man, Ned Flanders as Ant-Man, Moe Szyslak as Vision and Carl Carlson as Nick Fury on the poster, alongside other characters.

The Simpsons was renewed for Seasons 33 and 34 in March, ensuring the classic animated comedy will continue through 2023.

Hiddleston currently stars in his own live-action Loki series, with new episodes coming every Wednesday to Disney+.