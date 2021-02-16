Simone Ashley has been cast as the female lead for Season 2 of Bridgerton, Netflix has announced.

Ashley will portray Kate, the love interest of Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

"Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools - Anthony Bridgerton very much included," Netflix said on Twitter alongside a photo of Ashley.

Season 1 followed the romance between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page's Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Season 2 will focus on the romance between Ashley and Bailey.

Bridgerton is based on the series of novels from author Julia Quinn. The series, from creator Chris Van Dusen and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, takes place in Regency-era London.

Season 2 is based on the second novel in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Ashley is best known for starring as Olivia Hanan on Netflix's Sex Education.

Bridgerton was named Netflix's biggest series ever in January with the show's first season reaching a record 82 million households within its first 28 days of release. Bridgerton has made it into Netflix's Top 10 in every country except Japan and hit No. 1 in 83 countries including the U.S., U.K., Brazil, France, India and South Africa.