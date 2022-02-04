Simon Cowell is recovering after breaking his arm in an electric bike crash.

The 62-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge was hospitalized after injuring himself in his second e-bike crash Thursday in London, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Sources told Us Weekly that Cowell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and is "lucky to be alive."

"He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road," the insider said.

People confirmed that Cowell broke his arm. Sources said the star has since returned home from the hospital and is "absolutely fine."

Cowell was spotted wearing a cast during an outing Tuesday in London, according to Page Six.

He previously broke his back in August 2020 while testing an e-bike at his Malibu home.

Cowell is known for creating the reality competition series "American Idol," "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent."

