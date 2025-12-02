Simon Cowell apologizes for "being a dick" on 'American Idol' for years
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/02/2025
Simon Cowell has apologized for being a caustic judge and also admitted he went "too far" with his insults during his early days on American Idol.
Simon, who served as a judge on Fox's edition of American Idol for nine seasons from 2002 to 2010 and currently serves as a judge on NBC'S America's Got Talent, toldThe New York Times in an interview published on November 29 that he's "sorry" for his harsh and hurtful critiques over the years.
Simon sat on the Idol judging panel alongside Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, and he memorably compared auditions to "torture."
Simon also made fat jokes and would tell people they're the worst singers in America, and now, the 66-year-old music mogul is apologizing for "being a dick."
Simon explained, "I wasn't trying to be a dick on purpose. All I wanted with these shows was to find successful artists to sign to the label. So when all these people were coming in, and they couldn't sing, I would be like when I used to audition people and someone would come in and they can't sing."
He recalled, "We would say after 10 seconds, 'You can't sing.' Not, 'You're going to be brilliant.'"
When asked about the "line between bluntness and humiliation" as well as online compilations of his most shocking insults on the reality singing competition, Simon shared with the newspaper, "That's why I changed over time."
Simon explained, "I did realize I've probably gone too far. I didn't particularly like audition days because they're long and boring. I would get fed up. And of course, out of a hundred nice comments, what are they going to use?"
Simon claimed the American Idol producers were "always going" to use content from when he was "in a bad mood."
"I got that. What can I say? I'm sorry," the former The X Factor judge reiterated.
Simon went on to clarify what exactly he's apologizing for.
"Well, just being a dick," he noted, before adding, "I would say [I have softened]. I think I'm more confident in myself now."
Simon has apparently changed after many significant life events.
The America's Got Talent judge has grieved the loss of his parents and become a father.
Simon also told The Times that he's gone to therapy and suffered following the death of former One Direction boyband member Liam Payne, whom Simon had discovered on The X Factor.
But looking back on Simon's career, many people would say he made good, honest television and was an integral part of American Idol's success.
"Yeah. That was then. Iâ€™m not proud of it, let's put it that way," Simon noted.
"I never look at this stuff online, so when I hear about these clips, I'm like, 'Oh, God.' But then again, the upside is that it made the shows really popular worldwide."
Simon is about to star in a new Netflix series titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which will feature the music executive attempting to "create the next global boyband sensation."
Not only did Simon assemble One Direction, but he also founded Fifth Harmony on The X Factor.
Simon admitted to Rolling Stone in late November that he had "crossed a line into cruelty" on his shows and there were many things he shouldn't have said.
"But it's kinder to be really clear to someone who has zero talent. 'Do not think that if you carry on doing this, something magical is going to happen and you are going to become the biggest rock star or pop star in the world, if you can't sing,'" Simon shared at the time.
"The show is supposed to be honest, and I'm not going to bullsh-t these people and give them fake hope."
Simon added, "If Eric, my son, said, 'Dad, I want to be a singer,' and he sang to me and every note was out of tune, I would say, 'Darling, you can't sing.' I wouldn't lie to him."
Simon has a chance to change his tune when Simon Cowell: The Next Act is released on Netflix on December 10.
The premiere date for American Idol's 24th season, which will air on ABC, is January 26, 2026.