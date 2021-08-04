Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is going to be a mom for the first time.Hausburg announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with her fiance Ismael 'Ish' Soto, also of Siesta Key fame."Mom and Dad January 1 2022," Hausburg captioned the post by mentioning her due date. Hausburg uploaded photos of herself being held by Soto and ultrasound images."We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!" Soto said on his Instagram page.Hausburg met Soto during Season 1 of Siesta Key, where Soto served as a producer on the MTV reality series. Soto then appeared as himself on the show as he dated Hausburg.The pair announced their engagement in September during a reunion special.