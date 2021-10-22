Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is a married woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality married former Siesta Key producer Ismael "Ish" Soto at a sunset ceremony Thursday in Tampa.

Hausburg shared the news in a statement to People.

"Never in a million years did I think that the show would bring me the love my life in the least expected way!" she said. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."

Hausburg posted a photo from hair and makeup the afternoon of the wedding on Instagram Stories, tagging the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Tampa.

"Big day!" she captioned the post.

Madisson Hausburg married former "Siesta Key" producer Ismael "Ish" Soto at a sunset ceremony in Tampa. Photo by madissonhaus/Instagram Stories

Hausburg and Soto got engaged in August 2020 and announced this August that they are expecting their first child in January 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!" Soto said at the time.

Hausburg met Soto during Siesta Key Season 1. Soto later appeared as himself on the show as he dated Hausburg.

Siesta Key completed a fourth season on MTV in August.