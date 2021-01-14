Siegfried & Roy magician Siegfried Fischbacher has died.

Fischbacher's rep confirmed Thursday to NBC News that Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

The Washington Post also reported Fischbacher's death.

Fischbacher was an illusionist and entertainer who performed with Roy Horn as Siegfried & Roy. The duo's Las Vegas act featured glittering costumes and elaborate illusions involving big cats and other animals.

Horn died at age 75 in May after experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Siegfried and Roy first met as teens and launched their Siegfried & Roy show in 1967. The duo began their residency at the Mirage in Las Vegas in 1989 and performed together until 2003, when a white tiger critically injured Horn on stage.

MGM Resorts, which owns the Mirage, paid tribute to Fischbacher in a tweet Thursday.

"The passing of Siegfried Fischbacher marks the end of an era. Siegfried & Roy had a vision for the kind of entertainment spectacular the world at large had never before seen. We are grateful for all they meant to MGM Resorts, Las Vegas and to the world of entertainment," the post reads.