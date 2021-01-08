Netflix released the trailer for upcoming original film Finding 'Ohana, which follows a pair of siblings who set out on an adventure on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

Finding 'Ohana, which starts streaming Jan. 29 on Netflix, stars Kea Peahu as Pilialoha "Pili" Kawena, a 12-year-old raised in Brooklyn who travels to rural O'ahu with her family to spend the summer with her grandfather.

Pili and her older brother (Alex Aiono) set out on an adventure with some new friends to find the treasure from a 200-year-old shipwreck and save their grandfather's home.

"As she learns to respect and love her native culture she also discovers not all secrets should be shared and that the real treasure in life is 'ohana -- her family," the movie's synopsis states.

The film also stars Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu, Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson and Ricky Garcia.