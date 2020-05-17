Nick, a Siberian Husky, was crowned the winner of the Beverly Hills Dog Show, which was taped in February and aired on NBC Sunday night.

The dog came from China and outperformed hundreds of canine competitors, representing more than 165 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club, to win the top title of Best in Show, NBC Sports said.

"Dogs like Nick have to have the determination and a great energy about them. At the end of the day, it's a long day, it's hot in the ring and Nick is a real athlete and with that, he has a big heart," his handler Michelle Scott told People.com.

John O'Hurley hosted the event, while AKC-licensed judge David Frei provided expert analysis and Mary Carillo, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Maria Menounos offered color commentary.

Celebrity guests at the event included Lauren Ash, Brian Baumgartner, Reece Caddell, Jade Catta-Preta, Olivia Culpo, Ester Dean, Bo Derek, Doug the Pug, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid and Tommy Feight, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Ariana Madix, Justine Marino, Caitlin McGee, Camille Schrier and Jocko Sims.