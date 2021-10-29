Sia will release a deluxe edition of her holiday album Everyday is Christmas.

The 45-year-old singer will release the album Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition) on Nov. 5.

The new version features three new songs: "Pin Drop," "Santa Visits Everyone" and "Snowman (Slowed Down and Snowed in Remix)."

"Snowman (Snowed In & Slowed Down TikTok Remix)" is inspired by the TikTok trend.

Sia originally released Everyday is Christmas in November 2017. The album features the single "Santa's Coming for Us."

Earlier this month, Sia released the new song "Dynamite" with Sean Paul. The pair previously collaborated on the hit 2016 single "Cheap Thrills."

Sia's most recent album, the soundtrack for her film Music, was released in February.