Comedy series Shrill is getting a third season at Hulu.The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday that it renewed the show for Season 3."Look who's back... Shrill is returning for Season 3!" the post reads.Shrill is based on the Lindy West book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Aidy Bryant (SNL) stars as Annie Easton, an aspiring journalist living in Portland, Ore.Lindy co-created the show with Bryant and Ali Rushfield, with Rushfield also serving as showrunner. The series co-stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison.Variety said Season 3 will consist of eight episodes. Season 1, which premiered in March 2019, had six episodes, while Season 2, which started streaming in January, had eight.Season 1 focused on Annie's issues with her weight and her job, while Season 2 centered on Annie's relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan (Jones).