Comedy series Shrill is getting a third season at Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday that it renewed the show for Season 3.

"Look who's back... Shrill is returning for Season 3!" the post reads.

Shrill is based on the Lindy West book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Aidy Bryant (SNL) stars as Annie Easton, an aspiring journalist living in Portland, Ore.

Lindy co-created the show with Bryant and Ali Rushfield, with Rushfield also serving as showrunner. The series co-stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison.

Variety said Season 3 will consist of eight episodes. Season 1, which premiered in March 2019, had six episodes, while Season 2, which started streaming in January, had eight.

Season 1 focused on Annie's issues with her weight and her job, while Season 2 centered on Annie's relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan (Jones).