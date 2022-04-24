Former Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander has been fired from the upcoming Showtime series, American Gigolo, following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.

"David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him," a statement from Showtime and Paramount said Saturday.

Deadline cited unnamed sources as saying the investigation and firing involved comments Hollander allegedly made on the set of American Gigolo.

Although the type of statements have not been disclosed, they were not of sexual harassment nature, the outlet said.

Hollander has not publicly remarked on the situation and Variety said Hollander's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hollander also created created CBS' The Guardian and TNT's Heartland.