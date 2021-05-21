Showtime released the season premiere of The Chi and series premiere of Flatbush Misdemeanors for free Friday. The season premiere of Black Monday will become available Sunday.

Viewers can see the free episodes on streaming platforms and video-on-demand, including YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com. All three episodes air Sunday on Showtime.

The Chi is entering its fourth season. Lena Waithe created the series about young people growing up on the South Side of Chicago. Season 4 will deal with police violence as Jake (Michael V. Epps) encounters a group of officers.

La La Anthony returns as Dom, a woman with whom Emmett (Jacob Latimore) had an affair. Pregnancies, business ventures and more love life drama face the show's other characters.

The new series Flatbush Misdemeanors is a comedy about two characters who move to Flatbush, Brooklyn. Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman created and star. Maria Bamford guest stars.

Black Monday is entering its third season. The half-hour drama is a period piece set in the 1980s for the first two seasons among stock traders. Season three will enter the '90s.

Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson star in Black Monday.