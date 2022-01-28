Showtime has canceled comedies Black Monday after three seasons and Work in Progress after two seasons.

The show was created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe. Scheer announced that Black Monday was canceled on his Twitch series Thursdays with Rob & Paul.

"I guess we haven't said it. Let's say Black Monday was not renewed," Scheer said.

"We can confirm that Black Monday will not be moving forward with a fourth season. Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons," Showtime said in a statement.

Work in Progress, which launched Season 2 in August, followed Abby McEnany as a self-identified "fat, queer dyke" who enters into a transformative relationship.

Celeste Pechous, Armand Fields, Karin Anglin, Bruce Jarchow, Theo Germaine and Julia Sweeney also starred. McEnany created the series with Tim Mason. Lilly Wachowski served as an executive producer.

Wachowski confirmed that Work in Progress was canceled on Twitter, stating that she was informed of the news right before Thanksgiving.

"The industry should be pushed to create more meaningful support systems for the art that they help create. Shows like Gentefied and Vida and South Side (why the hell hasn't this show been picked up yet!?) Its fantastic!) and Shrill and Work in Progress need more meaningful commitments than just an intersection between art and commerce or a deal with the devil," Wachowski said.

"We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of Work in Progress and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski and the entire cast and creative team. We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime's streaming platforms for years to come," Showtime said in a statement.

Showtime also recently canceled crime drama American Rust starring Jeff Daniels after one season.