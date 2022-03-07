Famed entertainer Shirley Bassey is set to open with a song Sunday's BAFTA Awards ceremony in London.

Bassey recorded the iconic themes for the James Bond adventures, Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, so she has been booked to pay tribute to the spy film franchise's 60th anniversary at the BAFTAs.

Later in the evening, CODA actress Emilia Jones is expected to perform "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell.

Rebel Wilson is hosting the in-person event at the Royal Albert Hall after the 2021 celebration of cinema went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sci-fi epic Dune leads the field with 11 BAFTA nominations.

Western The Power of the Dog earned eight nods, while drama Belfast scored six, and Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story picked up five apiece.

House of Gucci actress Lady Gaga is to help present this year's Rising Star Award. The nominees are Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).