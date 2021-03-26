South Korean boy band SHINee is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Friday of its video for "Don't Call Me (Fox Stevenson Remix)."

The teaser shows the members of SHINee singing and dancing. The shots are surrounded by colorful frames.

"Don't Call Me (Fox Stevenson Remix)" will appear on iScreaM Vol. 7, an album from SM Entertainment's SM EDM label. The album will be released Saturday.

SHINee released the original "Don't Call Me" music video in February. The song appears on the group's album of the same name.

The "Don't Call Me" lyrics address an "obsessed" ex who won't give up on the relationship and keeps calling.

Don't Call Me also features the songs "Heart Attack," "Marry You," "Code," "I Really Want You," "Kiss Kiss," "Body Rhythm," "Attention" and "Kind." The album is SHINee's first since the three-part album The Story of Light, released in 2018.

SHINee consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. The group made its debut in 2008.