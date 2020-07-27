South Korean singer Taemin is gearing up to release his new album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a teaser Monday for the single "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue."

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look of Taemin on set. An artist uses pen to ink fake tattoos on Taemin, including one of the singer's birth year, 1993.

Taemin will release "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue" on Aug. 4. The song appears on his forthcoming third Korean album, Never Gonna Dance Again.

Never Gonna Dance Again is a two-part album that will be released as Never Gonna Dance Again Act 1 and Never Gonna Dance Again Act 2. Taemin has yet to announce release dates for the album.

Taemin previously released the solo Korean albums Press It and Move in 2016 and 2017, respectively. His most recent Korean EP, Want, was released in February 2019.

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is on a hiatus as Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.