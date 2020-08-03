South Korean singer Taemin is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a preview Monday of his video for the song "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue."

The teaser opens with a shot of Taemin lying face down in a street. The singer is later seen dancing in various locations around a city.

SHINee shared a teaser image for "2 Kids" on Sunday that shows Taemin posing outside.

"2 Kids" is the pre-release single from Taemin's forthcoming, two-part album, Never Gonna Dance Again. Taemin shared a teaser for the song last week that gives a behind-the-scenes look at him on set.

Taemin will release "2 Kids" and the full music video Tuesday. Never Gonna Dance Again will be released in two parts, Act 1 and Act 2, although Taemin has yet to announce release dates.

Taemin released his most recent solo Korean EP, Want, in February 2019. SHINee is on hiatus as members Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.