South Korean singer Taemin is gearing up to release his new solo album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a tracklist Thursday for Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1, part one of his fourth album.

Act 1 features the songs "Criminal," "Black Rose," "Strangers," "Waiting For," "Famous," "Clockwork," "Just Me and You," "Nemo" and "2 Kids."

Taemin also released a teaser video showing the album's songs on different slides.

Taemin shared a schedule of events for Act 1 on Sunday. He will release teaser images and album details Saturday, then share teaser images and mood samplers Sunday and Monday.

Taemin will release new teaser images Sept. 1-5, as well as a music video teaser for "Criminal" Sept. 5. He will share another music video teaser Sept. 6 before releasing Act 1 and the full "Criminal" music video Sept. 7.

Taemin released the "2 Kids" music video earlier this month. He has yet to announce a release date for Act. 2.

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is on hiatus as Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.