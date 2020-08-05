South Korean singer Taemin is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his "2 Kids" music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared footage Wednesday from his "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue" music video shoot.

The video shows Taemin filming in the streets of Paris during a cold night in February. The singer was suspended by wires for some scenes.

In an interview, Taemin said the "2 Kids" music video illustrates "inner conflicts."

Taemin released the "2 Kids" music video Tuesday. The video had received over 2.1 million views as of Wednesday morning.

"2 Kids" is the pre-release single from Taemin's forthcoming album, Never Gonna Dance Again. The album will be released in two parts, Act 1 and Act 2, although Taemin has yet to announce release dates.

Taemin released his most recent solo Korean EP, Want, in February 2019. SHINee is on hiatus as members Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.