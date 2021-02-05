South Korean boy band SHINee is sharing an official schedule for its new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group posted a schedule of events Friday for its forthcoming album, Don't Call Me.

SHINee will release a first teaser image and a mood sampler for the album Feb. 9. The group will then share a new teaser image each day Feb. 10-15.

On Feb. 16-19, SHINee will release individual character teasers featuring each member. The group will share a music video teaser Feb. 20 ahead of the album and full music video's release Feb. 22.

In addition, SHINee will share a special secret message for fans each day Feb. 9-14 and a different highlight medley featuring songs from the album Feb. 15-21.

The schedule had a tabloid-style theme that featured images of UFOs.

SHINee announced the album Sunday on Twitter.

"Any Resemblance To Actual Person Or Event Is Purely Coincidental," the post reads.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Don't Call Me will mark SHINee's first album since The Story of Light, which was released as a three-part album in June 2018. The group consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin.