South Korean boy band SHINee is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared new teaser photos Thursday for the album, titled Don't Call Me.

The teaser photos feature each member, Key, Onew, Taemin and Minho alongside dark floral imagery. Key's photo shows half of the singer's face as he wears a floral headpiece.

In Onew's photo, part of the singer's face obscured by shadow and flowers.

SHINee previously released a mood sampler and teaser photos for Don't Call Me that show the members having strange experiences, including a run-in with a UFO.

SHINee shared a schedule for Don't Call Me last week. The group will release the album and a new music video Feb. 22.

Don't Call Me will mark SHINee's first album since The Story of Light, which was released as a three-part album in 2018.